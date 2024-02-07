Slow go travel continues through Friday

BOZEMAN – Wintry travel conditions will continue through Friday with periods of off and on snow, low visibility, patchy fog and wet roads turning icy overnight.

A broad trough of Low-pressure is sitting over the central and northern Rockies producing cooler temperatures and areas of snow.

Winter Weather Advisories continue across SW Montana through 11 pm Thursday. Scattered snow showers and difficult travel conditions will continue with the current storm system.

By the weekend this stormy pattern will exit the region with cooler and drier conditions.