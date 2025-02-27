Sliding into the weekend on a mild weather pattern

BOZEMAN – It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood with a large High-pressure ridge sitting over the western half of the country.

This is forcing Pacific storms to roll up and over most Montana. This pattern is likely to continue through the weekend.

As the aforementioned Pacific storms pass through southern Canada they can clip northern and NE Montana producing strong wind gusts. There are High Wind Warnings across northern Montana through this evening.

The combination of warm and windy conditions across northern Montana is also producing rapid snow melting and thus creating localized areas of minor flooding.