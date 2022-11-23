Slick travel for your Wednesday in SW Montana

Today's Forecast: Morning snow is causing travel issues around the area. Expect light to moderate snow through the morning and tapering through the late morning and early afternoon. Highs will stay in the low 30s and will likely fall through the late afternoon. Winds will be gusty at times out of the west to northwest between 10-20 mph. Skies will clear through the evening and will allow overnight lows to fall to the teens and single digits.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

BOZEMAN: High: 33; Low: 13. Slick roads will be a concern for the first part of the day. Snow will taper and skies will clear by the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the west or northwest between 10-20 mph with gusts approaching 25 mph. Total accumulation should stay between 1”-2” for the storm.

BUTTE: High: 33; Low: 8. Light morning snow will taper through the morning. Light accumulation is expected.

DILLON: High: 33; Low: 8. Scattered light snow is expected through the morning and will taper off quickly by the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 29; Low: 1. Light snow showers are expected in the morning and will clear quickly through the late afternoon.

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL

Temperatures will remain cooler than average but with an abundance of sunshine. Outside of patchy fog in the morning and spotty ice lingering on the roadways, travel in the region should be relatively clear. Highs will stay in the upper 30s. Clear conditions are expected through Saturday with another winter system moving in late Sunday and early Monday.