Slick roads and fog for your Tuesday morning

Today's Forecast:

Fog, snow, and ice are in place for your Tuesday morning. Expect scattered light snow through the morning with winds picking up for the afternoon. Highs today will stay in the 30s to low 40s for the middle afternoon. Look for skies to clear for the evening as lows fall back to the teens and 20s by early Wednesday morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 38; Low: 17. Expect scattered snow showers through the afternoon with minimal accumulation expected. Winds will be out of the northwest between 10-20 mph before skies clear tonight.

BUTTE: High: 38; Low: 15. Isolated flakes are likely through the morning. Temperatures remain cool this afternoon with a northwest wind between 5-15 mph.

DILLON: High: 39; Low: 1. Slowly clearing with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will fall quickly this evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 37; Low: 1. Scattered light snow is expected today with slowly clearing skies this evening.

