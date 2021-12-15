Watch
Weather

Actions

Slick and slushy start with cold afternoon sunshine

items.[0].image.alt
KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
afternoon sunshine.jpg
Posted at 8:23 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 10:23:28-05

Today's Forecast: Slick roads with tapering snow this morning. Expect slushy and slick conditions for the morning. Highs will stay below freezing even with afternoon sunshine. Look for west winds between 5-15 mph through the afternoon. Wet and slushy road conditions should be expected for the evening commute as well.

BOZEMAN: High: 27; Low: 12. Slush and wet with tapering snow for the morning. Look for sunny skies by the afternoon with a west wind between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 26; Low: 10. Expect slick roads for the morning with wet and/or icy conditions this afternoon with full sunshine. Winds will stay out of the west between 5-15 mph.

DILLON: High: 27; Low: 11 A few light snow showers are possible for the morning before our skies clear for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 20; Low: 6. Light snow for the morning with a few light snow showers tonight as lows sink to the single digits overnight.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader