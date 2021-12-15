Slick and slushy start with cold afternoon sunshine

Today's Forecast: Slick roads with tapering snow this morning. Expect slushy and slick conditions for the morning. Highs will stay below freezing even with afternoon sunshine. Look for west winds between 5-15 mph through the afternoon. Wet and slushy road conditions should be expected for the evening commute as well.

BOZEMAN: High: 27; Low: 12. Slush and wet with tapering snow for the morning. Look for sunny skies by the afternoon with a west wind between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 26; Low: 10. Expect slick roads for the morning with wet and/or icy conditions this afternoon with full sunshine. Winds will stay out of the west between 5-15 mph.

DILLON: High: 27; Low: 11 A few light snow showers are possible for the morning before our skies clear for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 20; Low: 6. Light snow for the morning with a few light snow showers tonight as lows sink to the single digits overnight.