Significant weather event to impact the western & central U.S.

BOZEMAN – A significant weather event will impact the western U.S. through the Great Lakes this weekend into the first half of next week.

A slow moving Low-pressure system will start off over the Pacific NW Saturday, drop down into northern Utah by Sunday and spin up into the Dakotas Monday into Tuesday. This storm is digging under most of Montana however widespread snow is expected especially for the southern half Montana.

The area of greatest concern in Montana will be the far eastern counties and the SE counties. Roughly a line from Billings to Minot, ND to the SE. Forecast models are projecting 1 to 2 feet of snow across SE Montana into South Dakota and North Dakota.

KBZK

Heavy snow will also impact the Sierra Nevada range in California, the Wasatch range in Utah including Salt Lake City.

KBZK

SW Montana will not see the full brunt of this storm, however, look for light to moderate snow Sunday through Wednesday and areas of blowing snow. This will impact travel conditions locally with a significant impact from Billings eastward.

At the time of this report there are no winter weather highlights issued but there certainly will be winter storm watches issued possibly later today or by Saturday.

Check the forecast frequently this weekend for updates.