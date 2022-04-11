Significant snow and cold to impact SW Montana by Monday afternoon

Winter Storm Warning: A Winter Storm Warning will be in place starting Monday evening through Wednesday morning. Impacts will include extreme wind, a heavy and wet snowfall, and cold temperatures. Snowfall totals are expected to be between 5”-10” for valleys with 10”-20” of mountain snow. Winds will gust near 45 mph at times which will impact visibility and travel conditions.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

Today's Forecast: A significant winter storm is moving through Montana for your Monday and will have some significant impacts for travel. Snow will begin to move into southern mountains of southwest Montana by late morning and will continue to spread to several of the valleys in the region by the evening. Winds will pick up as the snow moves in this afternoon bringing visibility to near zero at times tonight. Totals are expected to be between 5”-10” for the valleys by Wednesday morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 38; Low: 18. Bands of heavy snow will pick up late this afternoon into the evening. Totals will be 3”-6” by early Tuesday with slick roads and gusty winds in excess of 30 mph late this afternoon and evening.

BUTTE: High: 34; Low: 14. Heavy snow late this afternoon with gusty winds in excess of 30 mph at times. Accumulating snowfall will really pick up late in the afternoon with 4”-6” of snow in place early on Tuesday.

DILLON: High: 38; Low: 17 Snow showers move in for the afternoon with heavy snow picking up overnight and early on Tuesday. We could see 6”-8” of heavy wet snow with drifting and low visibility by early Tuesday morning.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 37; Low: 12. Snow will begin to move in by mid-morning with cold and gusty winds expected to plague the area. We will see 4”-6” by early Tuesday morning with bands of snow continuing through the afternoon on Tuesday.