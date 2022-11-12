Shot of snow Monday east of the divide

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance will drop through Montana from Canada on Monday producing light snow showers east of the divide across SW Montana.

Pockets of moderate snow is possible for mountain ranges in central and southcentral Montana with this system and mountain passes.

This northerly flow aloft will continue to produce cooler than normal temperatures throughout next week.

Another Arctic front arrives on Thursday. Look for increasing snow, wind, and much colder temperatures to begin on Thursday and continue into Friday with a slight moderation by next Saturday.

The combination of snow and cold with bitter wind chill values will create hazardous travel conditions Thursday into Friday.

The very early forecast for the Cat vs Griz football game next Saturday is cold and dry. High next Saturday is still only in the lower 20s. Look for updates throughout the week.