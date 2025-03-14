Several weak disturbances this weekend into early next week

BOZEMAN – A westerly flow aloft will continue to feed several weak disturbances through the region producing scattered off and on rain or snow showers.

A new disturbance will arrive over SW Montana Saturday late morning through early evening and it could bring some scattered rain or snow showers and breezy conditions.

Another system arrives Sunday afternoon and evening and this is likely to produce scattered snow showers for Butte’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

This trend is likely to repeat over and over again throughout early next week.