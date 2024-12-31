Several weak disturbances and then a stronger Pacific storm by Friday

BOZEMAN – Several rounds of snow will continue to impact SW Montana for the rest of the week and heading into the weekend.

Great news for ski resorts and winter recreation activities and a good boost to our mountain snowpack.

Wednesday morning and Thursday morning look for areas of light snow with possible minor travel impacts over SW Montana. Snow accumulations should be very light for lower valleys but mountain passes could see several inches of snow.

A long fetch of warm moist Pacific air will roll into the Pacific NW beginning Thursday and some of that energy will push into SW Montana Thursday night and Friday with another round of good snow possible Friday night into Saturday.

Some lower valleys could see a rain/snow mix Friday afternoon. If this occurs, look for wet roads to become very slippery Friday night into Saturday morning. Bozeman is one of those lower valleys that could see a rain/snow mix.

Other side effects with several rounds of light to moderate mountain snow will be increased avalanche danger. Use common sense when recreating in the backcountry.