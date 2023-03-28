Several rounds of snow coming Wednesday into Thursday

BOZEMAN – A Pacific storm is slowly digging down along the NW coast and should begin to drift inland over central and northern California beginning tonight.

This storm will remain well south of Montana but rotating bands of snow around an area of Low-pressure will impact southern Montana with more off and no snow Wednesday into Thursday.

The biggest impacts from this storm will be along the MT/ID state line and inside Yellowstone National Park. Heavy mountain snow is likely in these regions.

The rest of SW Montana will see periods of snow with minor accumulations with each rotating band of snow and over time it will add up to around 2”-5” of valley snow and mountains possibly over 6”. That is enough snow to create difficult wintry travel conditions Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

At the time of this report there are no winter weather highlights issued but check in with me tonight at 5:30 pm and 10 pm for possible updates.