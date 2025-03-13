Several rounds of cool and wet weather for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – We are heading into an active weather pattern as the first in a series of storms moves across Montana Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. This first disturbance is creating windy conditions ahead and along a cold front Thursday afternoon with localized gusts greater than 30 mph.

Increasing areas of valley rain or snow will begin Thursday afternoon and change over to all snow late Thursday night. Mountains and passes will have a higher probability of accumulating snow and thus wintry travel conditions tonight into Friday morning.

Valley snow is possible especially east of the divide Thursday night into Friday morning.

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up tonight through 6 am Friday for most of SW Montana east of the divide and the advisory includes Manhattan, Belgrade, and Bozeman over into the Livingston area. Bozeman to West Yellowstone and all mountain passes along the MT/ID state line in SW Montana are under the advisory.

This means difficult travel conditions are likely to develop Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Another weak system could produce scattered snow showers Saturday night and yet another round of cool and wet weather is likely by Monday into Tuesday.