Several dry cold front to produce more wind

BOZEMAN – Gusty surface winds helped produce milder temperatures over SW Montana Wednesday morning and afternoon.

The wind will begin to diminish Wednesday evening and with clear skies look for frosty morning lows Thursday morning. In fact, look for cooler max temperatures Thursday as well.

High pressure to our South and several Pacific storms riding along the top of the ridge pattern is producing several dry cold fronts to pass through Montana and each will bring a period of strong surface wind gusts.

A weak front is passing through Montana Wednesday afternoon and again that is why we are seeing gusty winds Wednesday afternoon.

The next dry cold front is expected to be stronger thus surface wind gusts will be much stronger Friday afternoon.

There are High Wind Watches up across SW Montana west of the divide for the Butte-Blackfoot region Friday afternoon. Possible peak gusts 50 to 60 mph are possible.

There will likely be additional high wind highlights issued for Friday across SW Montana east of the divide and look for those updates soon.

The other hazard with dry cold fronts, gusty winds, warmer than normal temperatures will be higher fire danger.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Beaverhead-Deer Lodger National Forest Friday afternoon and evening. Strong winds, low humidity, dry vegetation, and warmer than normal temperatures will produce higher fire danger, and a higher risk of human caused fires.