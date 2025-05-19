BOZEMAN – There will be several chances for scattered showers this week but most of the disturbances passing through look to be on the weaker side.

A weak disturbance arrives Tuesday with a few passing valley rain showers and higher mountain snow. Southern Beaverhead, Madison, Gallatin and Park Counties will have a slightly higher chance for higher mountain snow showers Tuesday as well as Yellowstone National Park.

Another weak disturbance could trigger a few isolated showers Thursday afternoon and even a few isolated thunderstorms.

A similar disturbance will arrive Saturday with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side this week and gradually begin to moderate this weekend with mid 60s to lower 70s possible by Memorial Day.