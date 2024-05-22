Search and rescue efforts continue at suspected tornado sites in Iowa

Search and rescue efforts continued Wednesday morning in western Iowa after devastating suspected tornadoes cut through the state on Tuesday.

During a press conference Tuesday night, Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said there were multiple fatalities and injuries but the exact number was still unclear as of Wednesday morning.

One woman died when her vehicle was blown off the road during the storms outside of Corning, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The woman’s identity has not been publicly released, but officials said she was the only person in the car at the time.

Greenfield, a small town of about 2,000 residents, appeared to be the epicenter of damage as photos and videos show leveled homes, obliterated trees and even a toppled wind turbine.

“It’s a completely different town now,” said Iowa state Rep. Ray Sorensen.

Due to the hospital damage in Greenfield, officials said patients injured in the storms had to be transferred to other area hospitals for treatment — some traveling over an hour away to the capital city of Des Moines.

The Adair County Health System said on its Facebook page that it had set up a triage center at the Greenfield-area high school and Methodist church to help those who needed immediate medical attention.

“Just gut-wrenching,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday during a press conference. “It is just horrific. It’s hard to describe until you’ve actually seen the devastation.”

Reynolds thanked the National Weather Service, stating the agency’s alerts were critical in preparing for the devastating storms.

She also noted that despite the tragedy, it was “heartwarming” to see people stepping up to help each other recover after the storms.

Three teams from the National Weather Service’s Des Moines office are surveying possible tornado sites in the areas of Greenfield, Corning and Polk County.

The deadly twister that hit Iowa came amid a historically bad season for tornadoes in the U.S. at a time when climate change is heightening the severity of storms around the world. April had the second-highest number of tornadoes on record in the U.S.

Through Tuesday, there have been 27% more tornadoes in the country than average. The preliminary count for this year of 859 is the highest since 2017 and is significantly more than the average of 676 through May 21, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Nearly 700 of the tornadoes have been in April and May.

Iowa has had the most tornadoes this year with 81, followed by Texas with 74 and Kansas and Ohio each with 66.

The National Weather Service said it received 23 tornado reports across multiple states on Tuesday, with most in Iowa, and one each in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The agency had issued a rare Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Watch for the areas prior

to storms, which is only used when "long-lived, strong and violent tornadoes are possible."

[Tue May 21, 2024] SPC Lead Forecaster Jared Guyer coordinating a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Watch for portions of Iowa, Northwest Illinois, Southeast Minnesota, and Western Wisconsin. Carefully monitor weather conditions if you are in this area today. pic.twitter.com/1rE8dIWpiI — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) May 21, 2024

Earlier in the day, residents to the west in Omaha, Nebraska, awoke to sirens blaring and widespread power outages as torrential rain, high winds and large hail pummeled the area, leaving flood damage in several parts of the city, according to reports from Scripps News Omaha.

In Illinois, dust storms led authorities to shut down stretches of two interstates due to low visibility.

The recent storms followed days of extreme weather that have ravaged much of the middle section of the country. Strong winds, large hail and tornadoes swept parts of Oklahoma and Kansas late Sunday, damaging homes and injuring two in Oklahoma.

Another round of storms Monday night raked Colorado and western Nebraska and saw the city of Yuma, Colorado, blanketed in hail the size of baseballs and golf balls, turning streets into rivers of water and ice.

Residents in Houston, Texas, were still without electricity on Wednesday nearly a week after deadly storms took over the city, though most were expected to have power restored by the end of the day.

Hurricane-force winds reduced Houston businesses and other structures to debris, uprooted trees and shattered glass in a downtown skyscraper on Thursday. Officials said eight people died from storm-related causes.