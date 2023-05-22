Scattered thunderstorms are possible for the rest of week

BOZEMAN – Another warmer than average day with improved air quality. Temperatures will gradually cool back down closer to normal levels for the rest of the week into the holiday weekend.

A small upper-level trough is sitting over the Pacific NW and should lift up into Southern Canada, but this will help cool temperatures slightly across Montana.

The other weather factor is a bit of moisture lingering over the central Rockies that should lift northward and produce scattered showers and a few thunderstorms daily through early next week.

There is a low probability for stronger thunderstorms to impact SW Montana Monday afternoon, but a few storms could produce isolated large hail, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.