Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Scattered thunderstorms are possible for the rest of week

MAY22COD1.png
Posted at 1:29 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 15:29:31-04

BOZEMAN – Another warmer than average day with improved air quality. Temperatures will gradually cool back down closer to normal levels for the rest of the week into the holiday weekend.

A small upper-level trough is sitting over the Pacific NW and should lift up into Southern Canada, but this will help cool temperatures slightly across Montana.

The other weather factor is a bit of moisture lingering over the central Rockies that should lift northward and produce scattered showers and a few thunderstorms daily through early next week.

There is a low probability for stronger thunderstorms to impact SW Montana Monday afternoon, but a few storms could produce isolated large hail, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!