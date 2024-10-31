Scattered snow for SW Montana through Friday morning

BOZEMAN – Another deep trough building over the Pacific NW and over the Northern Rockies for the next several days.

This will keep temperatures running cooler than normal through the next 7 days.

There will be several disturbances passing through the trough keeping a chance for off and on snow showers alive through early next week. Some disturbances will have a higher probability for valley and mountain snow while others will bring mostly mountain snow showers over SW Montana.

Please check the forecast frequently if you have travel plans through the next 7 to 10 days as travel conditions at times could be challenging especially over mountain passes.

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Madison and Gallatin ranges Thursday night through early Friday morning.

1” to 6” of snow is possible from Monida Pass to Cooke City and Big Sky to West Yellowstone.