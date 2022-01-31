Scattered snow and windy with falling temperatures for Monday

Today's Forecast: Scattered snow showers, gusty wind, and falling temperatures through the day. Accumulations are expected to be light during the day in the valleys but combined with westerly wind gusting between 20-30 mph and falling temperatures you should expect slick roads and poor visibility.

BOZEMAN: High: 38; Low: 10. Gusty wind and scattered snow showers can be expected as temperatures fall steadily through the day.

BUTTE: High: 32; Low: 6. Colder and windy with morning and evening chances of snow with lighter accumulation.

DILLON: High: 30; Low: 7 Turning colder with isolated snow showers before another round of light snow develops by Tuesday morning.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 23; Low: -4. Cold and windy with snow showers totallying 1”-3” by early Tuesday.