Scattered late day thunderstorms to impact SW Montana through the weekend

BOZEMAN – The forecast through the weekend is warm, hazy, and late day thunderstorms are possible over SW Montana.

Friday afternoon and early evening Butte will have the best chance for thunderstorms between 3 pm and 8 pm and those thunderstorms move eastward catching up to Bozeman between 8 pm and midnight.

Saturday afternoon thunderstorms are possible again in the late afternoon to early evening hours especially south of I-90. Dillon to Ennis to Big Sky and possibly the Bozeman area will have a higher probability of thunderstorm activity Saturday.

Temperatures will remain near normal to slightly above normal through the weekend and in the next 7 days the hottest forecast highs are expected to be on Tuesday with lower valleys reaching the mid to upper 80s and a few low 90s.