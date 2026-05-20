Scattered afternoon showers on Wednesday

Today's Forecast: An approaching cold front will usher scattered showers and the occasional thunderstorm for your Wednesday afternoon.Severe weather is not expected, but we could have some heavier downpours from a couple of these afternoon and early evening storms.Some showers could turn to a mix once the sun sets for the valleys with snow showers expected in high elevations.Highs should be in the upper 50s and low 60s for highs with lows falling to the low and middle 30s tonight.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Regional Weather Headlines

BOZEMAN: High: 57; Low: 34. Clouds will build quickly with some isolated showers and a few isolated t-storm chances for the afternoon and early evening.Severe weather potential is extremely low.As cooler air settles in tonight, valleys may see snowflakes mixing in tonight with no accumulating snow expected. Expect west winds between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 55; Low: 32. A light mix of rain/snow is possible early with a hit and miss showers and thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon.A rain/snow mix is possible tonight, but with very little potential of accumulating snow.High elevations could see a light dusting of snow with a northwest wind between 5-15 mph.

DILLON: High: 61; Low: 37. Mild temperatures are expected for the region today with a west wind between 5-15 mph.Shower chances are slim, but we could pick up a spotty shower for the afternoon and clearing for tonight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 54; Low: 31. Afternoon and evening showers are expected with scattered light snow is possible tonight.Expect winds out of the northwest between 5-15 mph.

WARMER FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

While the rest of the week is a little up and down for the region, the weekend will turn warmer and dry.High pressure and a southerly wind should push highs on Saturday into the 60s with 70s to near 80° temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday.There is the potential for showers by Tuesday that could include mountain snow.