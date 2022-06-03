Round after round of showers and thunderstorms coming this weekend

BOZEMAN – Another stormy weekend weather pattern for SW Montana. A classic early June pattern with Low-pressure off the Pacific NW coast and High-pressure over the central Rockies is producing a west to SW flow aloft and paving the way for several rounds of rain and thunderstorms.

Friday afternoon into Friday early evening will be the best time for stronger thunderstorms to impact SW Montana mostly east of the divide. Some storms could produce damaging wind gusts and damaging hail. The Storm Prediction Center has a “Marginal” risk for stronger storms Friday and that means on a severity scale of 1 to 5, we are in a 1 lower risk category for damaging storms.

Over the weekend several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will push through the region. The next round of widespread rain and a few scattered thunderstorms will come Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Storms should diminish after midnight Saturday.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon and evening and could linger into early Monday morning. Forecast models show heavy rain is possible across Southern Beaverhead, Madison and all of Gallatin Counties Sunday evening. Snow is possible above 8,000’ Sunday night.