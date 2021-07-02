BOZEMAN - Watch for isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon to early evening. This is a similar pattern to Thursday afternoon. These monsoon thunderstorms can be both dry and wet storms but all will produce numerous lightning strikes and there is a good chance for new fire starts.

The National Weather Service continues a RED FLAG WARNING for SW Montana Friday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will produce lightning and gusty erratic winds. The warning is also an “action” statement for you! This also means human caused fires is high. So please take action to avoid new fire starts Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain well above normal all weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s. So please keep hydrated and try to not spend too much time in sun to avoid heat related illnesses.

Thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon both Saturday and Sunday for SW Montana. If you are out camping watch for possible new fire starts and remember that fire danger is high to very high right now and conditions are extremely dry.

