Record highs, gusty wind, high fire danger for your Friday

BOZEMAN – Active weather pattern over the next 3 days. It starts with unseasonably warm temperatures Friday and possible record highs, next is a cold front arriving Saturday morning, showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday and cooler temperatures and showers on Sunday.

The biggest concern in the weather is the combination of record highs Friday, very low relative humidity, and surface winds sustained 15 to 25 mph and gusts 30 to 50 mph Friday afternoon and evening. This combination will produce higher fire danger. Please no burning Friday as conditions are perfect for human caused fires to get out of control.

Forecast highs Friday will threaten records locally across SW Montana. 70s and a few lower 80s are possible, these are the warmest temperatures since last September.

Over the weekend, temperatures will fall back down to near normal levels Saturday and slightly cooler than normal for most of next week.

