Record heat for your Thursday in SW Montana

Today's Forecast:Heat Advisories are out for your Thursday across a large portion of southwest Montana as our daytime highs will be near 90° in the region. Expect mostly sunny skies and a light south wind between 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will generally stay in the 50s overnight. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you are working outside for the next couple of days.

BOZEMAN: High: 90; Low: 58. Extremely warm for the first part of June. Look for sunny skies and a light south wind through the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 88; Low: 55. Hot and sunny with a south wind between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 90; Low: 54. Sunny and hot for the afternoon with a west to southwest wind between 5-15 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 85; Low: 43. Bright sunshine with a very isolated chance to see a pop-up shower or thunderstorm by the afternoon.

