Record breaking heat this weekend

BOZEMAN – Extreme heat will impact not only Montana but most of the western and central U.S. this Labor Day weekend.

Daily record highs are likely and there is a good chance that we could see several new all-time record September highs this weekend.

kbzk

kbzk

There is no relief from this impressive heatwave until late next week. Temperatures will remain in the 90s to low 100s through at least next Wednesday.

Please use common sense and be aware of heat related illness and deaths this week. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke is a big concern this weekend so please stay hydrated, seek shade or air conditioning, don’t overexert yourself and please check on those that suffer the most from extreme heat like the elderly and young children.

kbzk

The other weather related hazard this weekend will be extreme fire danger. The combination of extreme heat, low humidity, and increasing surface winds in the late afternoon to early evening hours will produce dangerous erratic fire behavior.

The National Weather Service issued a RED FLAG WARNING for most of the state noon Saturday through 6 pm Sunday.

kbzk

This means human caused fires are likely and small fires can grow out of control very quickly. Please use extreme caution with all outdoor activities this holiday weekend.