Watch
Weather

Actions

Rapid warm up Thursday and snow is coming by the weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
MAY4JET.png
Posted at 2:11 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 16:11:05-04

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance continues to produce scattered showers, a few rumbles, and higher mountain Tuesday afternoon. This disturbance will track to the east and should be exiting the region by Wednesday morning.

High-pressure will rebuild over the region beginning Wednesday with a rapid warm up through Thursday. In fact, look for widespread upper 60s to mid 70s by Thursday.

The next weather maker will arrive on Friday. A Pacific cold front will kick off a cooling trend Friday with scattered showers and gusty winds and watch for a few isolated thunderstorms.

Behind that front a slower moving upper-level Low will spin into the region and this will lock us into a much colder weather pattern with rain or snow and more wind.

Forecast models are not in good alignment for snow totals today so there is still a lot of uncertainty and snow totals this weekend for mountains and valleys, but most models are showing around a quarter of an inch to 1.5” of moisture is possible Friday through Tuesday. There will most likely be some slushy snow accumulations for lower valleys and a better chance for snow and ice over mountain passes Saturday night into Sunday.

2020 PRECIPITATION EC SW MT.png

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It's the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!