Rapid snow melting is coming this weekend into early next week

BOZEMAN – Finally, a warming trend is here, and it will reach its peak late weekend into early next week.

This rapid warm up with above to well above normal temperatures will have some side effects with snow melt and possible flooding.

For those lower valleys with a lot of snow on the ground, will have the best chance of experiencing minor to moderate flooding by early next week. Small creeks, streams and ditches will be overcome with snowmelt and flooding is possible. If you experienced flooding in the past with rapid snow melt then the chances of another flood event is looking likely late this weekend into early next week.

Temperatures will begin to cool down beginning Wednesday of next week and this should slow the snow melting process down substantially.