Rain, snow, wind and cooler temperatures this weekend

BOZEMAN – A large area of Low-pressure continues to slowly move inland into the Pacific NW Thursday afternoon. This storm system will bring increasing clouds, wind, and moisture to western Montana Thursday night into Friday and continue to produce wrap around bands of moisture into the weekend.

Cooler temperatures are likely as this Pacific storm rolls in and cool enough temperatures for periods of valley snow this weekend, although, mountains and passes could see moderate to heavy wet snow over the next few days.