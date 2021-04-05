Rain and snow through Tuesday morning

BOZEMAN – Finally, cooler temperatures and widespread rain and snow impacting SW Montana to begin the new work week.

Upper-level Low will slowly spin into central Wyoming Monday evening and Tuesday morning. This storm will impact the southern half of Montana tonight into Tuesday morning.

Mountains will see wet heavy snow above 6,000’. Most mountain passes should see wet roads or even areas of slush turning icy by Tuesday morning.

This storm should rapidly push out of the region by Tuesday afternoon with a break between disturbances on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the northern half of SW Montana through 9 pm Monday April 5th.

Mountain passes could see 1”-3” of wet slushy snow and wet roads could become icy Monday night into Tuesday morning.

