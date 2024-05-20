Rain and snow this week for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – A cool and wet weather pattern will settle over Montana this week and possibly this weekend.

Deep trough of Low-pressure will keep temperatures running near to below normal with the coldest temperatures on Thursday.

Snow levels will fall down to the valley floor but accumulating snow is most likely above 5,5000’ Wednesday night into Thursday night.

The National Weather Service has WINTER STORM WATCH up for most of SW Montana Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

At or above pass level 3”-10” of snow is possible with higher amounts for the higher peaks.

Plan on possible slow go travel impacts for your Thursday morning commute.

By the weekend the overall pattern will not change much with off and on showers, a little high mountain snow and chilly temperatures will bring some inclement weather this holiday weekend.