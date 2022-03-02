Rain and snow is coming Friday afternoon into Saturday morning

BOZEMAN – A mild SW flow will continue into Thursday for most Montana, but a cooling trend begins Friday and below normal temperatures are coming by the weekend.

The weather maker for SW Montana will arrive with colder air pushing through the state from North to South and there will be some moisture with this change as well.

Lower valleys could see a rain/snow mix Friday with all snow by Friday evening. Forecast models are starting to narrow in on 1”-4” for lower valley snow accumulations by Saturday morning.

The combination of rain changing to snow, colder temperatures, and accumulating snow will produce wintry travel conditions Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal into most of next week.