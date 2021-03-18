Rain and snow arrives Friday afternoon in SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Incredible weather pattern for late March continued Thursday with afternoon temperatures running 10 to 25 degrees above normal.

High pressure is currently parked over Montana producing the dry pattern and a flow aloft out of the SW is helping temperatures stay above normal.

There are some fire weather concerns with this pattern especially if the wind picks up in wind prone areas in SW Montana. Lower valleys with dry vegetation, above normal temperatures, and locally windy conditions will produce a higher risk of fire starts so please be mindful of that possibility.

A pattern change arrives Friday. A broad upper-level trough will begin to dig into the Pacific NW and Montana. This will produce a cooler and unsettled pattern beginning Friday afternoon through the weekend.

Friday afternoon scattered showers will begin to develop in SW Montana and there is a slight chance for a few weak rumbles of thunder. Snow levels will fall down to pass level Friday night into Saturday morning and slushy accumulations are expected in SW Montana.

Valleys could see a rain/snow mix early Saturday morning, but mountains and passes will have the best chance for 3” or more of heavy wet snow.

Temperatures will be trending cooler again this weekend through early next week.

