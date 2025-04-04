Quieter weather pattern this weekend

BOZEMAN – The weather pattern will settle down this weekend with warming temperatures and mostly dry conditions.

The next storm system will arrive late Monday through Wednesday morning. This storm could produce valley rain with isolated thunderstorms and higher mountain snow.

Temperatures will cool slightly Tuesday into Wednesday but only down to near normal levels.

Temperatures should rise nicely by the end of next week and there is still a chance for a few isolated low 70s, although most of us will likely see a mix of 60s.