Quiet this week with more snow and Arctic cold next week

BOZEMAN – High-pressure will dominate the weather pattern this week. Look for quiet conditions with some exceptions.

This time of the year when a strong ridge pattern develops so too does strengthening valley inversions. Inversions can be particularly strong in western Montana, especially around Missoula but even Butte can see strong inversions.

Inversions trap colder air near the surface and with very little to no wind these cold pools can be become strong. Another side effect of strong inversions layers is trapped pollutants and worsening air quality.

There are Air Stagnation Advisories up across the Pacific NW and into far western Montana through Friday.

Overall, travel conditions will be improved this week with exception of valley fog in the early morning hours. Also look for melting of roadway snow that can refreeze at night.

Next week the pattern will once again be favorable for widespread snow and more Arctic cold to sweep over Montana for the first week in February.