Quiet for now but cool and wet weather is coming this weekend

BOZEMAN – A quiet weather pattern through Friday afternoon for SW Montana with slightly cooler temperatures but mostly on the dry side.

Temperatures will continue to trend cooler than normal through the weekend and for most of next week. An upper-level trough will develop over the Pacific NW and northern Rockies producing chilly highs and lows for this time of year. There will be some moisture with this pattern change as well.

Saturday isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning but a higher probability for showers and thunderstorms will develop in the late afternoon into the early evening hours Saturday.

Sunday has the best chance for showers, isolated thunderstorms, and higher mountain snow above 7,000’.