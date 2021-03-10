Quiet for Montana but extreme winter weather headed for the central Rockies

BOZEMAN – A quiet weather pattern overall for Montana for the rest of the week. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal through Friday but a general statewide warming trend will kick in over the weekend.

A stronger SW flow will develop Saturday and Sunday as the next Pacific storm begins to hit the west coast. This should kick temperatures back up into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Sunday.

By early next week that Pacific storm will pass through Montana and could produce some snow, wind, and cooler temperatures again by early next week.

The current storm track is digging well south of Montana. A deep trough of Low-pressure is sitting over the western half of the country with a strong upper-level Low over central California. This storm will spin into the central Rockies Friday through Sunday.

Heavy snow, wind and dangerous travel is likely from Salt Lake City, UT to Denver, CO to Rapid City, SD Friday through Sunday.

