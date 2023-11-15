Quick shot of snow tonight

BOZEMAN – A quick shot of snow is in the forecast Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. Along and north of I-90 will have the best chance for snow tonight and it could produce some slow-go wintry travel for your Thursday morning commute.

Northern and western Montana is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY tonight and those mountain passes could see 2”-6” with some localized areas of blowing snow.

kbzk

Mountains and passes locally in SW Montana could see several inches of snow with less than an inch of snow likely for Butte and Bozeman.

This disturbance will produce cooler temperatures Thursday, but this will be closer to normal.

Above normal temperatures return Friday into Saturday with another shot of snow and cooler air arriving Sunday.