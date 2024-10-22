Quick shot of rain or snow Wednesday night for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Another weak disturbance will bring a shot of valley rain and mountain snow to SW Montana Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.

This system will pass through quickly and should only have a minor impact on travel conditions Thursday morning.

Light snow accumulations are possible for mountains and a few mountain passes Wednesday night but most valleys should see light rain.

Temperatures will begin to climb back up into the 60s this weekend and that is around 10 degrees above normal.

Next week a new and stronger Pacific storm will bring much cooler temperatures to Montana along with scattered rain and snow by Monday.