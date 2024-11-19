Powerful Pacific storm to slam the west coast

BOZEMAN – A powerful Pacific storm is slamming the Pacific NW coast and reaches down into Northern California. Heavy rains and heavy wet snow will impact these regions through Thursday.

Some of this storm energy will reach western and SW Montana Wednesday evening into Thursday evening. The area with the highest probability of snow will be along the MT/ID state line with Lookout Pass for example under a Winter Weather Advisory.

There could be 6”-10” of mountain snow for eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and far west-central and NW Montana.

SW Montana could see light mountain snow at times out of this storm system with lower elevations possibly seeing a rain/snow mix Thursday morning.