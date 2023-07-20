Plan on extreme heat by the weekend

BOZEMAN – Temperatures today will be warm and slightly above normal. A heatwave begins Friday and could linger through early next week.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible south of I-90 Thursday afternoon. These should be on the weak side but some thunderstorms could produce brief heavy rain, the greatest hazard will be lightning.

Forecast highs will jump into the 90s across SW Montana beginning Friday and by the weekend lower valleys could see highs in the mid 90s and possibly a few low 100s.

A strong High-pressure ridge will be anchored over most of the western U.S. producing some of the hottest temperatures of the year this weekend.

A weak Low will drift over southern Canada by early next week and cold push a dry cold front across Montana around Tuesday. This could produce gusty winds, low humidity and higher fire danger early next week.

Plan on extreme heat this weekend and that means you need to take it easy to avoid heat stroke. Drink plenty of water, seek out shade or air conditioning areas.