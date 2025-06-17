Plan for chilly and wet weather this weekend

BOZEMAN – A weak High-pressure ridge will provide a warm and dry weather pattern break for the next couple of days. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to mid 80s, which is above normal.

A deep trough of Low-pressure is currently developing in the Gulf of Alaska and should begin to move inland beginning Friday.

This will open the door for much cooler Canadian air to surge across Montana with well below normal temperatures by Saturday and Sunday.

Some forecast models are also showing widespread precipitation is possible with this pattern change, and high mountain snow is also a possibility. Thus, if you have outdoor plans this weekend, be prepared for a sudden change to chilly and wet weather conditions.

