Periods of rain Monday with warmer temperatures to round out the week

Today's Forecast: Expect periods of rain throughout the day. At times, these rain showers could be heavy. Our severe weather threat is low, but we could have some gusty winds and a few isolated thunderstorms through the early evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with another round of rain likely to develop tonight for the region.

BOZEMAN: High: 62; Low: 40. Scattered rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm is likely for your Monday. Winds will stay out of the southwest through the late afternoon between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 58; Low: 37. Expect spotty rain showers today with a slight chance to hear a rumble of thunder.

DILLON: High: 61; Low: 38. Look for a slight chance of a rain shower under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 57; Low: 32. Pockets of rain will be likely with a cool breeze at times.