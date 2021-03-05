Pattern change begins Saturday evening

BOZEMAN – Above normal temperatures will continue Saturday but a slow cooling trend will begin on Sunday across Montana.

High-pressure continues to produce mild and dry weather Friday but this ridge pattern will begin to break down Saturday morning. A Pacific cold front will pass through the state late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

This front will produce increasing surface winds Saturday afternoon and there could be scattered rain or snow showers early Saturday evening diminishing by early Sunday morning.

Snow accumulations are possible for local mountain passes and higher elevations but most lower valleys could see rain change to snow with minor accumulations by midnight Saturday. Watch for some icy roads Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The next weather maker will arrive Monday through Wednesday. Another shot of colder air and snow to impact most of Montana. Wintry travel conditions could develop Tuesday into Wednesday.

