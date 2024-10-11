Pattern change arrives Thursday of next week

BOZEMAN – Our first good cold snap with moisture is coming by late next week. Until then, we should remain warm and dry.

Currently, a high-pressure ridge will bring more of the same through the weekend into the first half of next week. Above average temperatures, mostly dry conditions, and lingering wildfire smoke.

A stronger cold front will pass through Montana Wednesday evening and kick off a cooler than normal weather pattern late next week into the 3rd weekend of October. This system could also bring our first taste of lower valley rain or snow and higher mountain snow through Thursday.

Behind this system temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 40s and lows down into the teens and 20s by next Friday.