BOZEMAN – A Pacific cold front will pass through Montana this weekend from NW to SE hitting NW Montana first Saturday morning and it could produce areas of freezing rain for lower valleys from Kalispell to Missoula.

By Saturday afternoon the front is slowly moving SE ward, but this front is not expected to reach Butte until after sunset Saturday.

The front will pass through SW Montana Saturday evening into Sunday morning producing scattered valley rain or snow and mountain snow. Expect wintry travel conditions Saturday night through Monday morning.

An area of Low-pressure will drop into Eastern Montana Sunday producing scattered snow showers mostly east of the divide but it also paves the way for colder air to sweep across the entire state.

Other side effects with this cold front will locally windy conditions ahead of the and behind the front.

High wind areas locally could see peak gusts 30 to 60 mph Saturday afternoon but stronger wind gusts are likely across most of SW Montana Sunday.

There are Wind Advisories up for the Livingston area and High Wind Warnings across central Montana Friday night through Sunday night.