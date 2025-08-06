Pacific cold front will bring thunderstorms and windy conditions Thursday

BOZEMAN – A Pacific cold front will pass through Montana Thursday afternoon. Look for scattered thunderstorms ahead and along the cold front especially in the afternoon through early evening Thursday.

Another weather hazard for SW Montana will be locally windy conditions. The far southern end of SW Montana, Lima to West Yellowstone, could see wind gusts 30 to 40 mph at times Thursday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are most likely to develop between Butte and Bozeman with a few storms possibly reaching severe status. 4 pm to 9 pm will be the best window for stronger thunderstorms Thursday.

Cooler air will move in behind the exiting cold front Friday.

