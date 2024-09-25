Pacific cold front arrives Thursday morning

BOZEMAN – Another unseasonably warm day across Montana as a stronger SW flow developed aloft ahead of an approaching cold front.

Stronger surface wind gusts are developing this afternoon and could continue into the overnight. Strongest peak gusts should in NW and NC Montana counties and on the downsloping side of the Rocky Mountain Front peak gusts up to or over 60 mph are possible.

Locally, wind gusts around 20 to 40 mph are possible as this Pacific Cold Front blows through tonight.

There is very little to no precipitation expected with this cold front outside of a few isolated showers by early Thursday morning.

Once the front passes through slightly cooler temperatures are likely Thursday but should remain above seasonal averages.

By the end of the week and upcoming weekend temperatures will jump back into the 80s.