Pacific cold front arrives late Saturday across SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Very little to report in the weather forecast as a blocking High-pressure ridge is still in place and continues to produce dry stable atmospheric conditions.

This ridge will remain over most of Montana and the western U.S. through Friday evening and begin to break down on Saturday.

The next weather maker will be a Pacific cold front passing through the state from NW to SE Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

This frontal passage will bring cooler temperatures, gusty winds, a few valley rain or snow showers and a better chance of snow for mountains and passes Sunday.

The moisture should be extremely short-lived and disorganized.

Temperatures will be cooling down to near normal levels by Sunday and stay on the cool side to begin the new work week but forecast models show temperatures climbing back into the 40’s by the middle of next week.