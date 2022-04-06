Numerous storms on the way

BOZEMAN – The forecast finally looks encouraging for beneficial moisture over the next 10 days. This means numerous storms are on the way and Spring heavy wet snow is possible for our mountain snowpack.

First comes a warmup and mostly dry conditions for the rest of the week. Beginning this weekend the first in a series of Pacific storms will begin to enter the region producing scattered valley rain or snow by Saturday morning.

Colder air will drop back into the state by Sunday as a broad upper-level trough develops over the central and northern Rockies and this means snow levels will be lowering down to the valley floor by late Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures next week should remain below to well below normal and could remain on the cooler side by Easter Weekend.