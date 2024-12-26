Numerous Pacific storms to bring much needed mountain snow

BOZEMAN – An active weather pattern will continue through the weekend into early next week with several Pacific storms following the Polar Jet Stream.

Some of these systems are weak and others are a little stronger, they all will bring a good chance for off and on snow showers to mountains and passes with occasional light valley snow through early next week.

Temperatures will be running near to slightly above normal despite the active weather pattern with a few colder than normal temperature days early next week.

There are Winter Weather Advisories up for the Madison, Gallatin ranges and in NW Beaverhead County through Friday night. Snow accumulations will be highly varied but highest peaks could see a foot or more of snow and down closer to pass level around 3”-6” of snow with wind gusts up to 40 mph at times.

There are Winter Storm Warnings up for the Island Park, ID region through Friday evening with up to or over a foot of snow and localized areas of blowing snow possible.

Avalanche conditions are worsening as well for the Madison and Gallatin ranges and there is an Avalanche Watch up until further notice.